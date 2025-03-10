Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,507.90, a premium of 47.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,460.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 92.20 points or 0.41% to 22,460.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.82% to 13.99.

IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and BSE were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

