Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.88%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.88%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.88% at 1150.3 today. The index has added 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 6.82%, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.01% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 2.97%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 124.00% over last one year compared to the 25.61% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.10% and Nifty PSE index added 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.39% to close at 23557.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 77301.14 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.24%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 8.40%, NIFTY climbs 3.25%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Sebi invites application to hire executive director on 3-year contract

Cipla to invest additional EUR 3 million in Ethris GmbH

Royal Orchid Hotels opens its 4th property - Regenta Inn, Gurugram

INR Buoyed By Firm Trend In Domestic Equities

Australian Shares Rally As RBA Holds Policy Rate

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story