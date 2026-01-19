Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.99%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.99%

Jan 19 2026
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.99% at 836 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 4.83%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 3.62% and SignatureGlobal India Ltd slipped 2.97%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 10.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.84% and Nifty Infrastructure index is down 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.42% to close at 25585.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.39% to close at 83246.18 today.

