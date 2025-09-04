R&B Denims Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Anik Industries Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd and Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2025.

R&B Denims Ltd crashed 10.65% to Rs 107.04 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 85581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33141 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd tumbled 6.52% to Rs 87.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4409 shares in the past one month. Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd lost 5.70% to Rs 44.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47636 shares in the past one month. Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd slipped 5.52% to Rs 305.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89620 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.