R K Swamy standalone net profit declines 61.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.48% to Rs 20.93 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy declined 61.62% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.48% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.9339.11-8.8926.443.928.942.757.572.135.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News