LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales rise 51.96% to Rs 25.59 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.96% to Rs 25.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.5916.84 52 OPM %3.482.43 -PBDT0.470.12 292 PBT0.450.09 400 NP0.200.07 186

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

