LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.96% to Rs 25.59 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.96% to Rs 25.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.5916.843.482.430.470.120.450.090.200.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News