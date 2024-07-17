Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 0.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 81.76 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 0.66% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 81.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales81.7683.49 -2 OPM %29.9929.52 -PBDT24.7424.80 0 PBT16.5216.30 1 NP12.2812.20 1

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

