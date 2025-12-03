Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
R P P Infra Projects said it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new work order worth Rs 25.99 crore from the Office of the Superintending Engineer (Highways), Construction & Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai Circle, Tamil Nadu.

The project entails widening the HogenakkalPennagaramDharmapuriThirupathur Road (SH-60) from two lanes to four lanes. The domestic contract includes a performance security clause and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

R P P Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation, and water management and has executed many projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 27% to Rs 13.82 crore on a 19.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 316.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of R P P Infra Projects shed 0.88% to close at Rs 107.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

