R R Kabel consolidated net profit declines 33.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 1810.14 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel declined 33.16% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 1810.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1609.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1810.141609.67 12 OPM %4.737.51 -PBDT77.14121.65 -37 PBT59.67105.05 -43 NP49.5374.10 -33

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

