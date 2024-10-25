R R Kabel consolidated net profit declines 33.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 1810.14 croreNet profit of R R Kabel declined 33.16% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 1810.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1609.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1810.141609.67 12 OPM %4.737.51 -PBDT77.14121.65 -37 PBT59.67105.05 -43 NP49.5374.10 -33
