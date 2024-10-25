Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 13.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 703.97 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 13.03% to Rs 69.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 703.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 608.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales703.97608.00 16 OPM %15.1614.43 -PBDT111.6690.78 23 PBT93.0875.18 24 NP69.1661.19 13

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

