Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 13.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 703.97 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 13.03% to Rs 69.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 703.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 608.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.703.97608.0015.1614.43111.6690.7893.0875.1869.1661.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News