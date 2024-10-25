V2 Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.28% to Rs 380.01 crore

Net Loss of V2 Retail reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 64.28% to Rs 380.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.380.01231.328.708.5920.609.76-2.43-8.48-1.93-5.70

