JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 0.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.67% to Rs 3237.66 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy rose 0.36% to Rs 853.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 850.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 3237.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3259.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

