R R Kabel reports strong Q2 performance

R R Kabel reports strong Q2 performance

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
R R Kabel's consolidated net profit surged 133.1% to Rs 116.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 49.53 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 19.5% YoY to Rs 2,163.77 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 159.5% YoY to Rs 154.87 crore in Q2FY26.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 176.1 crore, registering the growth of 105.8% compared with Rs 85.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved 341 bps to 8.1% in Q2 FY26 as against 4.7% in Q2 FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 80.9% to Rs 206.02 crore on 16.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,222.36 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Mahendrakumar Kabra, MD, said, Q2 FY26 was a landmark quarter for RR Kabel as we achieved our highest-ever half-yearly revenue along with strong profitability growth. This strong performance was primarily driven by the resilience and expansion of our core wires and cables business, which remains the backbone of our companys growth strategy. Wires & Cables business demonstrated robust performance driven by healthy demand across both domestic and international markets, while our FMEG segment withstood the seasonal challenges.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share with a face value of Rs 5 each for FY26. The record date for dividend has been fixed as Friday, 7 November 2025. The dividend shall be paid within 30 days from declaration by the board.

Additionally, the companys board approved the re-designation of Rajesh Babu Jain from chief financial officer to chief operating officer wires & cables (W&C) business effective from 1 November 2025. Consequent to the redesignation, Rajesh Babu Jain will cease to be the chief financial officer from the closure of business on 31 October 2025.

R R Kabel is a consumer electrical company in India, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes.

The counter rose 0.06% to end at Rs 1,410.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

