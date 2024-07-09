Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.23%

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed up 2.23% at 25823.55 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 6.69%, Bosch Ltd gained 3.49% and Apollo Tyres Ltd rose 2.79%. The Nifty Auto index is up 68.00% over last one year compared to the 26.23% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.57% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.46% to close at 24433.2 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.49% to close at 80351.64 today.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

