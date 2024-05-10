Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems launches AI powered EDI Partner Onboarding Solution

R Systems launches AI powered EDI Partner Onboarding Solution

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
R Systems International launched a transformative solution at Boomi World 2024. EDI Partner Onboarding Solution is geared towards redefining supply chain management and empowering businesses with unparalleled efficiency and real-time insights. The launch of this solution underscores R Systems' steadfast commitment to client-centric solutions and addressing the dynamic needs of its clients by driving tangible business outcomes.

This AI powered solution leverages Boomi Integration, EDI and Flow in combination with R Systems expertise to democratize the partner onboarding process. Partner managers can seamlessly initiate and track onboarding activities. EDI configurations and testing are automated to streamline integration with backend ERP systems like SAP. Pre-built templates expedite the EDI testing and certification process, ensuring rapid supplier onboarding.

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

