Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 397.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 397.14% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 114.79% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.08% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.32% to Rs 62.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

