Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inertia Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Inertia Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Inertia Steel reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.10 -100 OPM %0-30.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.03 33 PBT-0.02-0.03 33 NP-0.02-0.02 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senthil Infotek reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story