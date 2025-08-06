Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 32.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 100.09 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 32.35% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 99.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.100.0999.919.6616.6810.6317.447.8715.017.3410.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News