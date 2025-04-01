TCS named Official AI & Technology Partner of Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named the Official AI & Technology Partner of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris. This three-year partnership will leverage TCS' expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital innovation to enhance the race experience, making it more personalized, interactive, and accessible for runners and spectators alike.

The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris is the latest addition to a deep portfolio of global running events sponsored by TCS, including five World Marathon Major races in New York, London, Chicago, Boston, and Sydney, alongside marathons in Amsterdam, Mumbai, Singapore and Toronto. In total, TCS now partners with 14 global running events with participation from over 600,000 runners. These partnerships highlight TCS' dedication to revolutionizing endurance sports through technology and creating meaningful societal impact beyond the finish line. In 2024 alone, TCS-supported races raised nearly $280 million for various charities.

