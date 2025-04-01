Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS named Official AI & Technology Partner of Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris

TCS named Official AI & Technology Partner of Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris

Image
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named the Official AI & Technology Partner of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris. This three-year partnership will leverage TCS' expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital innovation to enhance the race experience, making it more personalized, interactive, and accessible for runners and spectators alike.

The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris is the latest addition to a deep portfolio of global running events sponsored by TCS, including five World Marathon Major races in New York, London, Chicago, Boston, and Sydney, alongside marathons in Amsterdam, Mumbai, Singapore and Toronto. In total, TCS now partners with 14 global running events with participation from over 600,000 runners. These partnerships highlight TCS' dedication to revolutionizing endurance sports through technology and creating meaningful societal impact beyond the finish line. In 2024 alone, TCS-supported races raised nearly $280 million for various charities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Power announces change in senior management

US dollar index speculative longs steady near two and half month low

Net claims of non-residents on India up US$ 11 billion during Q3FY25 to stand at US$ 364.5 billion in Dec-24

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 64% YoY in March

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story