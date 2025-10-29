Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo National consolidated net profit declines 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Indo National consolidated net profit declines 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 119.60 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 47.93% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 119.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.60127.57 -6 OPM %3.310.70 -PBDT4.804.74 1 PBT1.501.88 -20 NP1.132.17 -48

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

