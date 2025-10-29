Indo National consolidated net profit declines 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 119.60 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 47.93% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 119.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.60127.573.310.704.804.741.501.881.132.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News