Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 5693.80 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 29.82% to Rs 251.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 193.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 5693.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4623.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5693.804623.408.097.71380.41288.79340.53256.73251.70193.88

