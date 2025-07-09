India Ratings affirms ratings of TVS Supply Chain Solutions at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) stated that India Ratings and Research has affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'IND AA' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has affirmed the companys short-term rating at 'IND A1+.

India Ratings and Research said that affirmation reflects the strong business profile of TVS SCS, which is underpinned by its end-to-end product offerings, strong customer-connect and diversified operations.

This is further strengthened by the companys focus on the addition of large customers, reflected in a gradual increase in Fortune 500 customers to 91 in FY25 (FY24: 78; FY21: 54).

The ratings also reflect the comfortable consolidated financial profile of TVS SCS with the net leverage (net debt including lease liabilities/EBITDA) improving to 2.1x in FY25 (FY24: 2.3x) with minimal term debt on the balance sheet.