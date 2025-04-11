Ola Electric launches its much awaited Roadster X motorcycle

Ola Electric has rolled out the first Roadster X motorcycle from its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The much awaited Roadster X motorcycle is set to hit the roads during April 2025 as the company gears up for deliveries across India, this month.

The Roadster X Series comes with a mid-drive motor that boosts performance and safety. The powertrain of the Roadster series also features a chain drive and an integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer, providing superior acceleration, and improved range. The Roadster X series also features flat cables in the motorcyclesan industry-first innovation. These cables improve packaging efficiency, reduce weight, and enhance thermal performance, improving overall durability and reliability.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric said, "The Roadster X series represents our commitment to taking the EV revolution to the next level. Today's roll-out celebrates not just a new product, but a new era for us and the industry, as it represents the next phase of revolution in electric mobility. We are excited for our customers to experience the Roadster X on the roads very soon, a product that is set to redefine motorcycling in India.

The Roadster X series offers a breakthrough in motorcycle technology and comes with f irst-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with single ABS, and smart MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode. The battery system of the Roadster X series gets an IP67 waterproof and dust-proof certification, advanced wire bonding technology, and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) enabling easy maintenance.

The prices of the Roadster X series start at ₹84,999, ₹94,999 and ₹1,04,999 for the Roadster X 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5 kWh, respectively. Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is priced at ₹1,14,999, while the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers an unrivalled range of 501 km/charge, is priced at ₹1,84,999.

