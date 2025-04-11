Sensex, Nifty trade higher; European mkt advance

The key equity indices traded with substantial gains in afternoon trade after the U.S. announced a 90-day suspension of an additional 26% tariff on India, lifting investor sentiment despite global trade uncertainties. The Nifty traded above the 22,850 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with metal, consumer durables and pharma shares leading the rally.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,453.55 points or 1.97% to 75,295.14. The Nifty 50 index surged 475.35 points or 2.12% to 22,874.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 2.81%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,055 shares rose and 778 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Hindalco Industries (up 7.48%), Tata Steel (up 5.56%), JSW Steel (up 5.13%), Coal India (up 4.64%) and Trent (up 3.99%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Apollo Hospital (down 0.49%) and Asian Paints (down 0.34%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Consultancy Services rose 0.06%. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 1.26% decline in net profit to Rs 12,224 while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 1.69% while revenue from operations increased 5.29% in Q4 March 2024.

Anand Rathi Wealth added 0.43% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.79% to Rs 73.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 56.59 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 20.44% YoY to Rs 221.95 crore during the quarter.

Jindal Stainless rallied 4.96% after the companys subsidiary, JSL Super Steel, signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sunsure Energy to source 11 MWp of solar power from Sunsure's 49 MWp Solar Project in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 1.46% after the company signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nuovo Pignone International S.r.l. to jointly address compressor revamp opportunities in Indias fertilizer sector.

Cipla added 2.95% after the firm received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel, a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibbs Abraxane.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India zoomed 3.18% after the company registered collections of Rs 182 crore in Q4 FY25, up by 8.98% from Rs 167 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Morepen Laboratories jumped 4.14% after announcing plans to ramp up its salesforce by over 1,000 professionals over the next three years, with 200+ hires expected in FY26 alone. It marks a bold step in scaling up the companys formulations business, which currently stands at around Rs 325 crore. Morepen has set its sights on building a Rs 1,000 crore finished dosages segment within the next five years.

Aurionpro Solutions surged 13.07% after the companys board approved to acquire 100% stake in Fintra Software Private to enhance its transaction banking offerings. The company will acquire 100% stake in Fintra Software for total consideration of Rs 23 crore which includes fixed and performance based consideration. The said acquisition will be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of the SPA.

Deepak Nitrite jumped 5.18% after the board of its material wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech (DCTL), approved the setting up of a manufacturing complex to produce Phenol, Acetone, and Isopropyl Alcohol with the aggregate investment of around Rs 3,500 crore which shall be funded through the mix of debt and equity.

Sky Gold and Diamonds hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company secured a recurring export order of 200 kg per month from a reputed jewellery industry client. The deal includes advance payments, boosting working capital, and reflecting strong consumer trust.

Global Markets:

Most European market advanced as a volatile week for shares nears its end and concerns about a trade war between the U.S. and China persist. Meanhile, investors remain focused on the upcoming release of the U.K.'s monthly gross domestic product data.

Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday, as hopes of relief from President Trump's tariff pause were quickly dashed by an intensifying trade war with China.

The White House clarified Thursday that tariffs on Chinese imports now stand at a staggering 145%, following a social media post by Trump on Truth Social, where he declared a 125% "reciprocal" tariff in retaliation for Beijings countermeasures.

Investors had initially cheered Trumps announcement that non-retaliating countries would see their tariffs cut to just 10%, rolling back the steep "Liberation Day" tariffs imposed on April 2. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified that the reduced tariff rate applies to all countries except China, with sector-specific tariffs remaining untouched.

Meanwhile, Beijing hiked tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%, up from 34% the day beforea direct response to Washingtons aggressive stance. These new duties came into effect immediately.

China's commerce ministry emphasized a willingness to engage in dialoguebut only on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Behind the scenes, China is also reportedly rallying other nations to form a united front against what it views as Washingtons economic aggression.

Chinas consumer prices contracted for the second consecutive month, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped 0.1% year-on-year in March. The index remained in deflationary territory following a sharper decline of 0.7% in February, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Investors worried that the trade spat between the two largest economies in the world could easily result in a global recession. Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday, called the tariffs a national crisis and pledging to prioritize negotiations with the U.S.

Wall Street had a rough Thursday. Hopes of a 90-day tariff extension were not enough to soothe nerves, with the S&P 500 plunging 3.46%, the NASDAQ tumbling 4.31%, and the Dow losing 2.5%. Adding to the uncertainty, the first-quarter earnings season kicks off Friday, with major banks set to report.

U.S. consumer prices rose 2.4% in the 12 months through March, easing from Februarys 2.8%. On a month-to-month basis, prices actually declined by 0.1%, raising fresh questions about inflation trends and Fed policy going forward.

