Patanjali Foods commits investment up to Rs 1,000 cr

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India

Patanjali Foods announced that as part of Investment Promotion Activity for World Food India 2025, the Company has signed a non-binding MOU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, for an investment of up to Rs. 1,000 crore.

The proposed investment is subject to financial evaluation of the individual projects and obtaining relevant corporate and statutory approvals by the Company and hence the details provided above may vary. Once the terms and conditions for investment are finalized, the Company would make appropriate disclosures, if necessary.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

