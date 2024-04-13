Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 96 cr NF Railways project

Rail Vikas Nigam wins Rs 96 cr NF Railways project

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from NFR-CONST HQ-ELECTRICAL/N.F.RLY CONSTRUCTION for Engineering, Procurement, Construction of Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 25 kV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, AC, Electrification OHE and TSS Works of Araria - Thakurganj New line Section in connection with New Line Project of Araria - Galgalia of N.F. Railway, including associated Works and Supply, erection, modification, testing and commissioning of SCADA for the section. (106.958 RKM/ 119.27 TKM). (in EPC mode).The cost of the project is Rs 95.95 crore.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

