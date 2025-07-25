Friday, July 25, 2025 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,960; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,960; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,540

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,110. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,960, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,540.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,960.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,110.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,540.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,690. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,900.
 
US gold prices inched higher in early Asian trading on Friday, buoyed by an overall weaker dollar, although signs of progress in trade negotiations between the US and its trading partners kept gains in check.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,371.86 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. Bullion is up 0.6 per cent this week. US gold futures were little changed at $3,374.80.
 
Spot silver was flat at $39.10 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,413.55 and palladium climbed 0.8 per cent to $1,237.35.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

