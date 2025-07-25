Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags two work orders worth Rs 50 crore

RailTel bags two work orders worth Rs 50 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received two work orders totaling Rs 50.25 crore.

The first order, valued at Rs 10.05 crore, involves the implementation of comprehensive IT solutions for the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Government of Odisha. The contract is scheduled to be executed by 20th January 2026.

The second order, valued at Rs 40.19 crore, pertains to the provision of 8.4 Gbps high-speed internet connectivity at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). The contract is scheduled to be executed by 20th January 2026.

The promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order or contract.

Accordingly, there is no related party transaction involved. The contract has not been entered into with any related party, and the question of whether it was conducted at arm's length does not arise.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of RailTel Corporation fell 1.73% to currently trade at Rs 395.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Pound pressured by strong dollar, lower than expected UK retail sales; GBPINR futures slide

Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty trades below 24,900 level, media shares under pressure

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story