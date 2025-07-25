RailTel bags two work orders worth Rs 50 crore

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received two work orders totaling Rs 50.25 crore.

The first order, valued at Rs 10.05 crore, involves the implementation of comprehensive IT solutions for the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Government of Odisha. The contract is scheduled to be executed by 20th January 2026.

The second order, valued at Rs 40.19 crore, pertains to the provision of 8.4 Gbps high-speed internet connectivity at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). The contract is scheduled to be executed by 20th January 2026.

The promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order or contract.

Accordingly, there is no related party transaction involved. The contract has not been entered into with any related party, and the question of whether it was conducted at arm's length does not arise. RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country. The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.