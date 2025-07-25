Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel consolidated net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 51.91 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.9151.76 0 OPM %20.1327.36 -PBDT9.7013.82 -30 PBT5.3010.96 -52 NP3.237.38 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound pressured by strong dollar, lower than expected UK retail sales; GBPINR futures slide

Avantel slips after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty trades below 24,900 level, media shares under pressure

Yen drops to 147 amid trade tensions

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story