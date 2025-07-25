Avantel consolidated net profit declines 56.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 51.91 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.51.9151.7620.1327.369.7013.825.3010.963.237.38

