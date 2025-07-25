Pound pressured by strong dollar, lower than expected UK retail sales; GBPINR futures slide

UK pound edged lower against the dollar on Friday tracking good rebound in dollar overseas amid mixed set of US data. DXY, which tracks the greenbacks performance against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.21% at 97.32. Data revealed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dipped below forecasts, suggesting a strong labour market. However, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI fell into contraction territory, signaling weakness. Meanwhile, on the domestic docket, UK retail sales fell short of the market expectations. UK retail sales were up 0.9% month-over-month in June after declining 2.8% in May but markets projected a 1.2% rebound in the reported month. Core sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, climbed 0.6% on month, compared with the previous revised drop of 2.9% and the expected 1.2% growth. Annual retail sales also came in below expectations. Currently, GBPUSD is quoting lower by 0.21% at $1.3494. On the NSE, GBPINR futures were down 0.19% at 116.78.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app