Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC rallies after bagging Rs 650 cr solar EPC deal from Parmeshi Urja

SEPC rallies after bagging Rs 650 cr solar EPC deal from Parmeshi Urja

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SEPC surged 6.68% to Rs 14.70 after it has bagged a letter of award worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project spread across 26 locations in Maharashtra.

In an exchange filing, SEPC said it received the letter of award (LoA) on the evening of 10 June for the execution of a 133 MW AC solar power project. The project will be spread across 26 locations in four districts of Maharashtra.

Execution timelines will be firmed up during kick-off meetings at each location, the company added.

SEPC also clarified that the project does not involve any related party transactions, and neither its promoter nor any group companies hold an interest in Parmeshi Urja.

SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions in process & metallurgy; power; water infrastructure; and mining & mineral processing segments.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 57.7% to Rs 10.17 crore despite 20.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 117.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 0.21%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.42%

Canara Bank revises MCLRs

Himalaya Food International to convert promoter loans into rights issue entitlements

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story