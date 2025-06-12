SEPC rallies after bagging Rs 650 cr solar EPC deal from Parmeshi Urja

SEPC surged 6.68% to Rs 14.70 after it has bagged a letter of award worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 133 megawatt (AC) solar power project spread across 26 locations in Maharashtra.

In an exchange filing, SEPC said it received the letter of award (LoA) on the evening of 10 June for the execution of a 133 MW AC solar power project. The project will be spread across 26 locations in four districts of Maharashtra.

Execution timelines will be firmed up during kick-off meetings at each location, the company added.