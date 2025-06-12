Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 0.21%

HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 0.21%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 1.16% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 0.21% today to trade at Rs 1945.5. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.06% to quote at 63693.26. The index is up 1.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.11% and State Bank of India lost 0.09% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 12.12 % over last one year compared to the 7.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 1.16% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3670 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1996.3 on 06 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1552 on 11 Jun 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spurts 13.42%

Canara Bank revises MCLRs

Himalaya Food International to convert promoter loans into rights issue entitlements

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

Silverline Investment & Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story