HDFC Bank Ltd Slips 0.21%

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 0.21% today to trade at Rs 1945.5. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.06% to quote at 63693.26. The index is up 1.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.11% and State Bank of India lost 0.09% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 12.12 % over last one year compared to the 7.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 1.16% over last one month compared to 1.78% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 1.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3670 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1996.3 on 06 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1552 on 11 Jun 2024.