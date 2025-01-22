RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 47-cr from north western Railway.

RaiTel Corporation of India said that it has received order from Dy.Cste Construction Ajmer Division, North Western Railway for signaling work.

The said order is worth Rs 46.79 crore and it will be completed by 20 July 2026.

RailTel, a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter declined 3.49% to end at Rs 401.35 on 21 Jan 2025.

