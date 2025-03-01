RailTel Corp bags orders worth Rs 63.55 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received two work orders totaling Rs 63.55 crore from state authorities in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The company secured a Rs 37.18 crore contract from the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation for system integration, expansion of the state data center (SDC), and establishment of a disaster recovery (DR) center. The project is scheduled for completion by 27 June 2029.

Additionally, RailTel received a Rs 26.37 crore contract from the Cuttack Development Authority for setting up 14 units of a billboard system, including hardware, AMC, and command control support across various locations in Cuttack city. This project is expected to be completed by 11 July 2025.

RailTel, a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter tumbled 5.62% to end at Rs 281.20 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

