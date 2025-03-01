Escorts Kubota records 11% growth in tractors sales in Feb'25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in February 2025 sold 8,590 tractors registering a growth of 11.4% as against 7,709 tractors sold in February 2024.

Domestic tractor sales in February 2025 were at 7,968 tractors registering a growth of 9.6% as against 7,269 tractors in February 2024. While The demand from our stronger markets was good, Western region saw some pressure due to lower crop prices impacting liquidity. Going forward, with increased Rabi sowing, good water reservoir levels and favourable base effect, we anticipate growth momentum to continue in coming months.

Export tractor sales in February 2025 were at 622 tractors registering a growth of 41.4% as against 440 tractors sold in February 2024.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

