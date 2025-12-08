RailTel Corp bags Rs 14-cr MEA contract for AI-enabled laptops

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 14.40 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

As per the companys exchange filing, RailTel has been appointed as the Project Implementing Agency (PIA) for the procurement and supply of 2,000 AI-enabled laptops. The project is scheduled for completion by March 4, 2026.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group members have any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory norms.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.