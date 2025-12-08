Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR continues to linger around Rs 90/$ mark

INR continues to linger around Rs 90/$ mark

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
The Indian rupee continues to linger around Rs 90 per dollar mark in opening trades on Monday tracking elevated oil prices and foreign fund outflows. INR opened at Rs 90.07 per dollar and slipped to a low of 90.11 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee gave up its initial gains and settled for the day lower by 5 paise at 89.94 against US dollar, after the Reserve Bank cut key benchmark interest rate for the first time in six months. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate cut weighs on the rupee, but RBI's decision to purchase government bonds worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore through open market operations (OMO), combined with a USD 5 billion buy-sell swap, will support the local currency. Meanwhile, notable increase in local shares post rate cut limited sharp downside in the counter. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 447.05 points, or 0.52 percent, to 85,712.37, after having snapped its four-day losing streak the previous day. The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 152.70 points, or 0.59 percent, to 26,186.45.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

