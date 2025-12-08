Whirlpool of India Ltd Slips 1.48%

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 30.14% over last one month compared to 0.84% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.89% rise in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd fell 1.48% today to trade at Rs 935.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.59% to quote at 60470.16. The index is up 0.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd decreased 1.37% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.71% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 7.94 % over last one year compared to the 4.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.