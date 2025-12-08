HFCL Ltd Spurts 2.58%

HFCL Ltd has lost 5.6% over last one month compared to 2.92% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.89% rise in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd rose 2.58% today to trade at Rs 70.68. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.4% to quote at 3123.91. The index is up 2.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ITI Ltd increased 0.81% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd added 0.78% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.13 % over last one year compared to the 4.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has lost 5.6% over last one month compared to 2.92% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 134.8 on 06 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67.49 on 05 Dec 2025.