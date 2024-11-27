Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 611.96 points or 0.88% at 70159.57 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 4.14%), Siemens Ltd (up 3.84%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 3.33%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.51%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.4%), LMW Ltd (up 2.27%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.14%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.9%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.46%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 2.57%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.14%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.49%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 294.54 or 0.55% at 54217.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.01 points or 0.04% at 15756.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.35 points or 0.11% at 24167.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 34.09 points or 0.04% at 79969.97.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1015 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

