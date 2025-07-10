Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp bags Rs 17-cr order from GAD, Chhattisgarh

RailTel Corp bags Rs 17-cr order from GAD, Chhattisgarh

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 17.47 crore from General Administration Department (GAD), Chhattisgarh to revamped integrated communication infrastructure.

The order includes network connectivity, operation & maintenance (O&M), hardware procurement & commissioning implementation of revamped integrated communication WLAN LAN EPBAX Infrastructure.

The said order is expected to be executed by 14 January 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed .33% to end at Rs 410.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta hits back at Viceroy report, calls allegations malicious and baseless

Aurionpro Solutions gains on securing major digital banking contract in Africa

INR gains capped by elevated international oil prices and firm dollar overseas

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 2.88 times.

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story