RailTel Corp bags Rs 17-cr order from GAD, Chhattisgarh

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 17.47 crore from General Administration Department (GAD), Chhattisgarh to revamped integrated communication infrastructure.

The order includes network connectivity, operation & maintenance (O&M), hardware procurement & commissioning implementation of revamped integrated communication WLAN LAN EPBAX Infrastructure.

The said order is expected to be executed by 14 January 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.