RailTel Corp gains after bagging Rs 1,136-cr Maharashtra contract

RailTel Corporation of India rises 1.87% to Rs 330.30 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 1,136.18 crore.

RailTel, in consortium with Ashoka Buildcon, has been selected as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the modernization of offices of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps under the Government of Maharashtra.

As per the letter of intent (LoI), the accepted rate is Rs 24.75 per page. The average number of pages scanned annually over the past five years, as per the Request for Proposal (RFP), stood at 9.18 crore pages. Based on this volume, the estimated financial impact over the five-year contract period is approximately Rs 1,136.18 crore.