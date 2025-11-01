Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.50% to Rs 191.01 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 26.66% to Rs 33.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.50% to Rs 191.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.191.01152.2065.7666.7044.9536.2942.7534.9533.9726.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News