Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 20.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 303.72 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 20.05% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 303.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.303.72251.0614.9714.4745.4637.7242.0335.0831.4326.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News