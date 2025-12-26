Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railway stocks rally ahead of Union Budget 2026 on capex hopes

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Railway stocks rallied sharply on Friday as renewed optimism ahead of Union Budget 2026 sparked fresh buying interest across the sector.

Rail Vikas Nigam surged 9.16%, while RailTel Corporation of India 6.63%. Indian Railway Finance Corporation advanced 6.30%. Manufacturing-linked names also gained, with Titagarh Rail Systems rising 4.91% and Texmaco Rail & Engineering up 4.59%.

RITES rose 4.26% and Ircon International gained 4.25%. Among other stocks, Jupiter Wagons climbed 2.14%, while Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation advanced 1.66%.

Market participants are positioning for higher government capital expenditure on rail infrastructure, rolling stock expansion and network modernisation, a trend that has historically supported railway-linked stocks in the run-up to the Budget.

The broader rally reflects expectations that the upcoming Budget will continue to prioritise railways as a key pillar of Indias infrastructure push.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

