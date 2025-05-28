Rainbow Denim standalone net profit rises 334.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 453.00% to Rs 66.47 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Denim rose 334.45% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 453.00% to Rs 66.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 491.10% to Rs 13.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1001.27% to Rs 164.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

66.4712.02164.3114.9218.1122.4613.1223.069.962.6515.673.479.082.0913.952.369.082.0913.952.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News