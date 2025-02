Rainbow Denim standalone net profit rises 696.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1144.33% to Rs 36.21 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Denim rose 696.30% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1144.33% to Rs 36.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.212.9110.5526.462.430.832.150.272.150.27

