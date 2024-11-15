Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 6.98% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.44 -7 OPM %87.8095.45 -PBDT0.460.48 -4 PBT0.460.48 -4 NP0.400.43 -7

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

