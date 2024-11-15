Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 6.98% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.410.4487.8095.450.460.480.460.480.400.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News