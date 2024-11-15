Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 214.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 268.38% to Rs 32.16 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 214.29% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 268.38% to Rs 32.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.168.733.08-2.411.300.481.210.360.880.28

