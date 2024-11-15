Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 214.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 268.38% to Rs 32.16 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 214.29% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 268.38% to Rs 32.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.168.73 268 OPM %3.08-2.41 -PBDT1.300.48 171 PBT1.210.36 236 NP0.880.28 214

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

