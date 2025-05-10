Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.65% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net Loss of Bodhtree Consulting reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 94.65% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.35% to Rs 6.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.6512.14 -95 6.0716.56 -63 OPM %-172.31-1.48 --26.36-5.80 - PBDT-0.81-0.17 -376 -1.19-1.45 18 PBT-0.83-0.19 -337 -1.26-1.70 26 NP-0.83-0.87 5 -1.27-2.46 48

